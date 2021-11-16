Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) to “Hold”

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

EWTX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. 84,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,153. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

