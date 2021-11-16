Zacks Investment Research Upgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to “Buy”

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

FSTX stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 152,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,579. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

