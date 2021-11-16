Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Hold

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. Ichor has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.