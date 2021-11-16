Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $590.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.13. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $333.06 and a twelve month high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock worth $5,197,888 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

