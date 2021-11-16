Zel (ZEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00279399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00101795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00140674 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000141 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

