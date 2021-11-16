Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.07

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.07 and last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 38204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.