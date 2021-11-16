ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $42.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

