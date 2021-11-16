Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.