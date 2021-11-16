Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $177.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

