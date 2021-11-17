$0.05 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FC. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $681.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $50.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

