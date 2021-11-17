-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. Evergy has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,739 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,810. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 101.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Evergy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

