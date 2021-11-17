$0.06 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 2,199,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $802.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,020 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

