-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

HYZN stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.