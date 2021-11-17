-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

HYZN stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

