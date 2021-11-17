-$0.08 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

