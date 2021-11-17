$0.11 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIU. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AC Immune by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AC Immune by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIU opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

