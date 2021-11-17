$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. AZEK also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AZEK by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AZEK by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. 1,963,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,901. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -535.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

