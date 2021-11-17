$0.58 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.73. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,293. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.