$0.58 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.73. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,293. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

