$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.46. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,716. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

