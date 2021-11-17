-$0.82 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.65). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

