0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.06 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00227342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.