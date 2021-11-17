$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

