-$1.23 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($1.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,644. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

