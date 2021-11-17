$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 44.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. 891,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,544. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

