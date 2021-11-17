10,025 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.
Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.55.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
