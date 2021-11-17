10,025 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.55.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

