10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00.

Shares of TXG opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

