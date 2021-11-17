$13.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce $13.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.72 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $50.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.78 billion to $50.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.56 billion to $58.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

NYSE CAT opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $170.19 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

