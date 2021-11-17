$130.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report sales of $130.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $133.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $520.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $518.77 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.31. 3,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 863,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,606,908.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $341,525 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.