$14.29 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report $14.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $54.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

TBPH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 815,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,047. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $588.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

