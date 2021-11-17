148,392 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $411,517,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $303,986,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $286,733,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,804 shares of company stock valued at $24,623,860. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

PATH opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

