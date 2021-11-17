15,047 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

