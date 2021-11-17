15,120 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

