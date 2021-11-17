15,548 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 264,207 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 170,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after buying an additional 96,197 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63.

MATW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.