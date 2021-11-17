15,548 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 264,207 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 170,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after buying an additional 96,197 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MATW opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63.
Matthews International Profile
Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.
