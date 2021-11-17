15,700 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 606.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 413,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gevo by 44.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $6,034,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

