$175.00 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report $175.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted sales of $149.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $657.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,506 shares of company stock worth $957,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

