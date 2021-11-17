180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 3,836 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Kevin Rendino bought 2,346 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $17,243.10.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,762 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $49,362.60.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

