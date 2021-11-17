180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 3,836 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Kevin Rendino bought 2,346 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $17,243.10.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,762 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $49,362.60.
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $8.64.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
