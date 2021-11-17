18,400 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

