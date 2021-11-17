$188.17 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post $188.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.52 million and the lowest is $145.10 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $723.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,919. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 126.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 23.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

