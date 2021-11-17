$190.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $190.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $140.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $753.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 252,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $519.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

