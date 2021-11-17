196 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

