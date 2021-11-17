1inch Price Hits $3.77 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, 1inch has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $679.44 million and $451.09 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00005887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00223069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.io/wallet . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest, and protected operations in the DeFi space.

The 1inch Network’s first protocol is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator solution that searches deals across multiple liquidity sources, offering users better rates than any individual exchange. The 1inch Aggregation Protocol incorporates the Pathfinder algorithm for finding the best paths across over 60+ liquidity sources on Ethereum, 30+ liquidity sources on Binance Smart Chain, 30+ liquidity sources on Polygon, Optimistic Ethereum, and Arbitrum. In just over two years of operation, the 1inch Aggregation Protocol surpassed $90 bln in overall trading volume on the Ethereum network alone.

The 1inch Liquidity Protocol is a next-generation automated market maker (AMM) that protects users from front-running attacks and offers attractive opportunities to liquidity providers.

The 1inch Limit Order Protocol facilitates the most innovative and flexible limit order swap opportunities in DeFi. The protocol’s features, such as dynamic pricing, conditional orders, and extra RFQ support, power various implementations, including stop-loss and trailing stop orders, as well as auctions.

The 1inch Wallet is a multichain mobile platform that provides an easy-to-navigate interface with secure storing, transaction, and staking capabilities. This versatile wallet was built from the ground up to streamline interacting with 1inch’s features.

The 1inch Network’s governance token 1INCH is used to vote on protocol parameters under the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model.”

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

