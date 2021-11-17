1MillionNFTs Price Down 1.7% This Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002074 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $148,539.42 and $455,409.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,254.94 or 1.00975500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.67 or 0.06960734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

