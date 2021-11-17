20,449 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,083 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,856,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,429,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.