22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Up 6.7%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 132,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,949,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 531.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter worth $290,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 154.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

