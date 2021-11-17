$275.78 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post sales of $275.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.40 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $220.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $486.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.84 and a 200 day moving average of $428.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.