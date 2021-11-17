3,071 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.77. 51,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

