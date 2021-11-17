$33.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce $33.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.49 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $34.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.95 billion to $135.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.38 billion to $136.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. 15,548,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,644,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

