360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 132,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,353. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.