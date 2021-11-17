38,009 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after acquiring an additional 329,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NCR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,703,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,713,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,093,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

