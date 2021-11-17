3,932 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

