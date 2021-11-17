3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 53.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,525 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $183.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

